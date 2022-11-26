HUNTINGTON — The community transmission level of COVID-19 has dropped in the region.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a low level of community transmission of the virus for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia, Lawrence County in Ohio, and Boyd County in Kentucky.
While Putnam County has recorded the low level of transmission sporadically over the past month, this is the first time this season that the entire region has been designated at the low level.
According to its website, the CDC determines community levels by reviewing three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
When the community transmission level is low, the CDC says people with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
The CDC’s community transmission levels are comprised of three levels — low, medium and high. The CDC updates the levels every Thursday.
Statewide in West Virginia, there were 903 new cases of COVID-19 reported last week, for a total of 613,165.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources also reported 13 new virus-related deaths statewide, for a total of 7,594 since the pandemic began.
The new deaths included a 96-year-old woman from Cabell County and a 58-year-old woman from Putnam County.
The DHHR also reported 664 active cases of COVID-19 across West Virginia, with 21 active cases in Cabell County and nine in Wayne County as of Wednesday.
New numbers were not reported Thursday or Friday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
Anyone 6 months old or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Shipments of the new COVID-19 vaccine booster, which is expected to better protect against the omicron variant of the virus, are being received in West Virginia, and residents may obtain them in pharmacies and their local health departments, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said.
