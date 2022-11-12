HUNTINGTON — Community transmission levels of COVID-19 were medium across the region last week.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the medium level for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia, Lawrence County in Ohio, and Boyd County in Kentucky.
It was a jump in transmission level for Putnam County, which had reported a low level the previous two weeks.
According to its website, the CDC determines community levels by reviewing three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
When the community transmission level is medium, the CDC recommends that people who are at high risk for severe illness talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
The CDC’s community transmission levels are comprised of three levels — low, medium and high. The CDC updates the levels every Thursday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 746 active cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday. There were 28 active cases in Cabell County and 12 in Wayne County.
New case counts were not reported Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday.
There were 1,319 new cases of the virus reported statewide last week, for a total of 610,675.
There were also four new virus-related deaths reported across West Virginia, for a total of 7,538 since the pandemic began. There were no regional deaths among the deaths reported last week.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
Anyone 6 months old or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Shipments of the new COVID-19 vaccine booster, which is expected to better protect against the omicron variant of the virus, are being received in West Virginia, and residents may obtain them in pharmacies and their local health departments, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.