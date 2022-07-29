HUNTINGTON — Community transmission levels of COVID-19 remain high across the Tri-State.
The “high” transmission level was reported in Cabell, Wayne and Putnam counties in West Virginia, in Lawrence County in Ohio, and in Boyd County in Kentucky, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to its website, the CDC determines community levels by reviewing three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
With a high level of community transmission, the CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors in public spaces.
The CDC’s community transmission levels are comprised of three levels — low, medium and high. The CDC updates county transmission levels every Thursday.
Statewide in West Virginia, 892 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, for a total of 555,107. There were 3,531 active COVID-19 cases across the state.
The state also reported seven new virus-related deaths, for a total of 7,156. Among the new deaths was an 89-year-old man from Cabell County. The county has reported 391 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (40), Berkeley (177), Boone (57), Braxton (21), Brooke (24), Cabell (220), Calhoun (11), Clay (7), Doddridge (8), Fayette (95), Gilmer (9), Grant (15), Greenbrier (57), Hampshire (37), Hancock (28), Hardy (26), Harrison (134), Jackson (31), Jefferson (82), Kanawha (319), Lewis (31), Lincoln (40), Logan (82), Marion (105), Marshall (70), Mason (47), McDowell (39), Mercer (164), Mineral (50), Mingo (64), Monongalia (195), Monroe (37), Morgan (29), Nicholas (96), Ohio (70), Pendleton (8), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (13), Preston (45), Putnam (123), Raleigh (257), Randolph (35), Ritchie (19), Roane (32), Summers (25), Taylor (32), Tucker (4), Tyler (13), Upshur (43), Wayne (48), Webster (15), Wetzel (16), Wirt (7), Wood (186) and Wyoming (77).
