HUNTINGTON — Community transmission levels of COVID-19 remain high across the Tri-State.
The “high” transmission level was reported in Cabell, Wayne and Putnam counties in West Virginia, in Lawrence County in Ohio, and in Boyd County in Kentucky, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to its website, the CDC determines community levels by reviewing three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
With a high level of community transmission, the CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors in public spaces. The CDC’s community transmission levels are comprised of three levels — low, medium and high. The CDC updates county transmission levels every Thursday.
There were nearly 3,200 active cases in West Virginia as of Friday, with 132 of those being in Cabell County. Wayne County reported 60 active cases.
Thirty-four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Virginia last week, bringing the state’s total number of virus-related deaths to 7,268.
The new deaths included a 79-year-old man, 84-year-old man and 96-year-old woman, all from Cabell County, which has now recorded 400 deaths related to COVID-19.
Other regional deaths last week were a 71-year-old woman and 74-year-old woman, both from Wayne County; a 75-year-old man from Lincoln County; and an 86-year-old man from Putnam County.
A 13-year-old girl from Nicholas County was also among the state’s latest deaths, one of West Virginia’s youngest victims of the virus.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 174 new cases for the week of Aug. 19-25, for a total of 20,992 cases since the pandemic began. The county has reported 721 cases this month, with 26 hospitalizations and no deaths.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say. Anyone 6 months old or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.