The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

0913_testing
Buy Now

A volunteer from Valley Health unscrews a sample capsule as she helps conduct free COVID-19 testing at Wayne Elementary School in 2020 in Wayne.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Community transmission levels of COVID-19 vary across the region.

After nearly a month of recording a medium transmission level, the level returned to high in Boyd County in Kentucky, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you