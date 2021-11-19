This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases surpassed the 7,000 mark in West Virginia on Friday for the first time this month, with a total of 7,275 active cases.
Of the active cases, 1,363 were reported Friday, the second day in a row that more than 1,000 cases had been added, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
Ten COVID-19-associated deaths were reported in West Virginia on Friday, bringing the total to 4,726 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state’s transmission rate sat at .99 on Friday, according to James Hoyer, head of the state interagency task force. That will “likely hit 1.0” on Saturday, Hoyer said, meaning the outbreak is spreading. When that occurs there will be an increase in hospitalizations and serious illnesses from the virus, especially in unvaccinated people.
Hospitalizations on Friday totaled 511, which is 11 fewer than Thursday, with 173 of those patients in an intensive care unit and 97 of them receiving care on a ventilator. Nearly 75% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 were unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That increases to 85% unvaccinated for those in an intensive care unit and 89% unvaccinated for patients on a ventilator.
As of Friday, 49.7% of eligible residents in the state — 844,371 individuals — reported being fully vaccinated, 1,079 more people than on Thursday. Another 139,929 residents, or about 8% of those eligible, had received one dose of the vaccine. More than 6,100 doses had been distributed to children ages 5 to 11 in the state.
Of fully vaccinated residents, 54,015 — or 6.4% of them — had received a booster dose, according to the state.
As of Thursday, booster doses had been approved for distribution to anyone 18 years or older who was fully vaccinated six months ago with an mRNA vaccine or two months ago with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state’s cumulative percent positivity — which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic — hit 6.18% Friday, the highest it’s been since the pandemic started. It’s been steadily increasing since Nov. 13, when it hit 6.15%, according to the state dashboard.
