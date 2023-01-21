A syringe lies next to Pfizer, left, and Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccines at an inoculation station next to Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., on Nov. 18, 2022. Moderna recently announced early evidence that its updated booster induced BQ.1.1-neutralizing antibodies. And on Friday, Pfizer said that its updated COVID-19 booster may offer some protection against newly emerging omicron mutants even though it’s not an exact match.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has had high transmission rates of COVID-19 over the past few weeks, but local health officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny said the case numbers are trending down.
Kilkenny, CEO and health officer of the Cabell Huntington Health Department, said COVID-19 is being viewed similarly to other respiratory viruses as doctors look for trends on when cases will spike.
With cases of influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) decreasing, Kilkenny said he expects the same for COVID-19 cases.
“Right after a major holiday and school restarting are prime times for respiratory illnesses to go up again,” he said. “We’re just getting out of a really bad early flu season. ... We’ve got RSV back down to usual rates, so we’re ready for COVID to come back down to its usual rates again in the next week or two. At least that’s what we’re looking forward to.”
Kilkenny said health officials are still watching the number of flu cases to see if there is another spike this winter or if flu season is ending.
To lower the likelihood of contracting COVID-19, Kilkenny recommended those who have yet to get the new booster that launched in fall 2022 to do so, citing the bivalent vaccine’s ability to better fight off omicron and other variants of coronavirus.
Those who got only their initial dose or earlier boosters may be less protected against getting the virus than if they get the updated booster.
“You’re protected from the new variants by the bivalent dose, but some of the previous interventions are not as effective,” he said. “So prevention here is still better than cure, especially with the new variants.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Cabell County as having a high transmission rate of COVID-19 and recommends wearing masks indoors and in public transportation.
On Wednesday, in response to high levels of community spread of COVID-19, Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, HIMG and their Huntington area facilities announced a temporary return to masking in all areas of the facilities, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.
This guidance does not yet apply to Pleasant Valley Hospital as Mason County’s community spread remains low, according to Mountain Health Network officials.
“The return to masking was implemented as part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our community, as the CDC recommends masking in health care facilities located in areas of high COVID-19 transmission,” said Larry Dial, M.D., chief clinical officer, Mountain Health Network. “We will continue to monitor the community spread levels of COVID, as well as guidance from the CDC, and will make adjustments to our guidelines accordingly as spread levels change.”
While COVID is still a concern for health officials and hospitals, Cabell County has not seen a surge since January 2022, when 5,626 cases were confirmed throughout the month.
Even though people may have been vaccinated or built up immunity to the virus, Kilkenny stressed the virus can still be very serious for some people.
“We were absolutely overwhelmed with cases, hundreds every day being reported, so compared to that, people are more immune than they were before and it’s not as deadly,” he said. “We feel a lot better about it, but we’re not ignoring it because it still can cause severe illness, hospitalization and death and like I said before, that’s not the outcome we want.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
