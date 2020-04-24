CHARLESTON — As West Virginia surpassed 1,000 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced his plan to slowly reopen businesses after one month under his stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, though a lack of critical supplies remains an issue.
The state announced 1,010 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as the 32nd death — an 84-year-old woman from Jackson County.
The 29 new cases include six positive cases — five employees and one resident — at the Teays Valley Center nursing home in Hurricane. The patients are in isolation and contact tracing has begun, the Putnam County Health Department said.
Justice also said a correctional officer had tested positive for COVID-19, but due to the officer’s own decision to self-isolate after being exposed, there is no risk to the prison population.
Justice said Friday during his daily press briefing that testing for COVID-19 would begin of childcare staff, permitting all day care facilities to reopen as staff gets tested. Currently, only some day care centers are operating to provide care for essential service workers. He said they are also working on guidelines for those centers, possibly including things like getting temperatures of all who enter the facilities.
Justice said he is also hoping to permit restaurants to reopen soon, especially outdoor seating at restaurants. State health experts are working on guidelines, which could include safety measures such as limiting restaurant capacity, implementing special spacing requirements for bars and restaurants, increasing cleaning measures, limiting the number of people per table, instituting temperature checks for employees, requiring masks for cashiers and staff, providing disposable menus and utensils, and serving beverages in cans or bottles.
He said West Virginia is still a week or two away from reopening restaurants more broadly in this way.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department, in conjunction with the city of Huntington and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, on Friday released the county’s framework for businesses to reopen safely. The same measures already in place at essential businesses still open will be widely applied and continue as the others reopen.
The transition plan encourages businesses to think about how they can limit capacity in their spaces and direct the flow of traffic in those spaces. All are highly recommended to wear face coverings, like cloth masks.
The plan also asks business owners to consider if they have access and will continue to have access to protective supplies, such as masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and gloves.
Justice said in talking with business owners, finding those critical supplies is still an issue. It’s an issue for the state government, as well, and Justice said he’s not going to “advance the soldiers if the artillery isn’t there to protect them.”
“No matter how much (personal protective equipment) we have, it’s not enough,” Justice said. “We’ve done it really well to get supplies, but just like everyone else, we are still short. As we move forward, we need additional masks or equipment or testing abilities. It is an ongoing situation that will allow us to monitor how fast we are able to move forward.”
As for business owners, Justice said cost is not an issue — they would purchase the supplies if they could find them. Justice said they are trying to figure out a methodology to get enough supplies that the state could supply businesses with things if needed.
“This is the one thing that could hold us back,” Justice said.
But Justice said he does not want to rush into reopening, pointing to Georgia as an example of moving too fast. On Friday, gyms, barbershops, hair salons, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys in Georgia reopened, just a few weeks after a stay-at-home order had been issued in the state. Justice said he will continue to listen to his experts on the best path forward.
West Virginia has received 32,419 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 31,409 negative. Two-thirds of all nursing home staff and residents in the state have been tested, with 12 more scheduled through the weekend.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (129), Boone (two), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (38), Fayette (nine), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (seven), Hancock (seven), Hardy (three), Harrison (30), Jackson (116), Jefferson (70), Kanawha (147), Lewis (three), Lincoln (one), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (nine), Mason (11), McDowell (six), Mercer (nine), Mineral (12), Mingo (two), Monongalia (97), Monroe (five), Morgan (nine), Nicholas (six), Ohio (25), Pendleton (three), Pleasants (two), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (nine), Randolph (four), Roane (three), Summers (one), Taylor (five), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (81), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (36) and Wyoming (one).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced 475 new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 15,169. There have been 690 deaths.
DeWine also said more details would come early next week for how Ohio businesses could safely reopen. The governor said the state’s testing capacity would be greatly increasing thanks to some new partnerships with the private sector. The increased testing will help put the state on the path to reopen.
DeWine announced the state will continue to cover the costs of foster care youth about to “age out” of the system if they choose to stay in their placement through the pandemic.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced one new positive case — a 15-year-old boy in home isolation. The county now has 33 positive cases, with 15 recovered.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state had reached 200 deaths related to the virus. There are 3,779 positive cases.
Beshear on Friday signed an executive order to permit all state residents to vote by mail in the rescheduled June 23 primary election.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.