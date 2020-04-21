CHARLESTON — Tyler Mountain/Cross Lanes Community Services this year will seek donations of surplus freshly harvested produce grown in home and community gardens to distribute through its food pantry.
The nonprofit’s food pantry is among nearly 8,700 community food pantries nationwide affiliated with AmpleHarvest.org, an organization that connects gardeners with nearby food pantries and identifies each pantry’s ideal donation dates and times. AmpleHarvest.org also provides COVID-19 safety information on harvesting and transporting locally grown fresh foods.
With one in six American families now relying on help from food pantries to avoid hunger, and more need for donated food looming on the horizon as the coronavirus pandemic continues to boost unemployment, AmpleHarvest.org is urging gardeners to increase garden space and food production, where possible.
“Food pantries almost never have access to fresh food, and now, with an increase in health issues due to the crisis, access to nutritious food is more critical than ever,” said Karen Henson-Bibbee, with Tyler Mountain/Cross Lanes Community Services’ food pantry.
Once Cross Lanes-area gardeners begin harvesting produce from their gardens, they are urged to connect with TMCLCS through the AmpleHarvest.org website, where they will find where, and at what date and time, they should bring their fresh food. They will also learn how to maintain safe social distancing protocols during food drop-offs.
“Today, we know that the nation’s gardeners grow enough surplus to feed 28 million people, and that most gardeners, given the opportunity, are eager to do so,” said Gary Oppenheimer, AmpleHarvest.org founder. Oppenheimer said his organization is making that concept work “in more than 4,100 communities across all 50 states, including at TMCLCS in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.”
Now in its 20th year, TMCLCS operates a food pantry currently serving about 150 families in the Cross Lanes-Tyler Mountain area, and provides emergency services for such issues as eviction, utility disconnections and medication needs. The organization currently works with Cross Lanes United Methodist Church’s community garden to make donated, locally grown food available through its food pantry.
For more information, call 304-993-7038, or visit www.tmclcs.org.