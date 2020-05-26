Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Although annual Memorial Day ceremonies at the Memorial Arch in Huntington were canceled this year amid COVID-19 concerns, it didn’t stop people from honoring veterans who lost their lives serving the country.

Members of the community participated in a “Cruise to Remember” event Monday morning in lieu of traditional festivities put on by the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement.

The cruise began at 11 a.m. at 14th Street West and made its way through the city and past Cabell Huntington Hospital, resembling that of an old-fashioned cruise through town, according to planners.

Participants were encouraged to decorate their vehicles in honor of the holiday.

