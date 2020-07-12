HUNTINGTON — Learning the signs and symptoms attributed to COVID-19 could become just another part of the curriculum in schools across the state this year.
The West Virginia Department of Education released guidelines and resources for counties when forming a re-entry plan to best suit their community, with some stipulations that must be followed regardless of the scenario chosen.
Those stipulations include posting signage at all front entrances addressing symptomatic visitors; establishing wellness policies; educating staff, students and families about symptoms of the virus; as well as regular screenings.
In Cabell County, a re-entry survey conducted for stakeholders that included teachers, service personnel, parents and students revealed most people would be comfortable with daily screenings for both students and staff.
“The overwhelming majority felt that the return to any kind of traditional instruction at our schools required daily screenings of some sort for our students and staff,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.
When looking at a four- or five-day re-entry model in Cabell County, about 63% of elementary staff and 60% of elementary families were advocates for daily screening.
About 60% of middle school staff and 58% of families including students shared this ideology, along with 54% of high school staff and 51% of families and students.
Saxe said one of the recommendations the county will likely employ is integrating protocols into instruction.
“One of the guidelines that we know is the daily screening of students, and so one of the suggestions that we could employ is in order to make the screenings efficient is that we deeply teach, really integrate the screening symptoms that one should be cognizant of into the first two weeks of instruction and the protocols for students who would be coming to school,” Saxe said. “When a student comes into a homeroom class, there is a list of the symptoms of COVID — fever, sore throat, upset stomach, cough — part of what we would do is provide professional development to the teachers to appropriately teach students what the symptoms are.”
The state advises counties to teach students who are experiencing no symptoms that it’s safe to proceed to school, but those who have been exposed to a person with the coronavirus, diagnosed with or without symptoms or who are experiencing at least one symptom should stay home.
Still, students with symptoms will inevitably come to school or develop symptoms during the day, in which case counties are required to have space for those individuals to be isolated until they are sent home.
“They would be referred to the school nurse to have further screening and establish if they need to go home at that point to be quarantined, or whatever the nurse would indicate,” Saxe said. “Thinking about the school bus, the same thing would apply.”
In addition to requiring masks for students age 9 or older on the school bus, Saxe said the bus drivers would be trained to help provide instruction to students who might be feeling sick just as they are trained on other regular protocol.
Students with symptoms would be isolated on the bus as much as possible and further screened in the designated area upon arrival at school.
“Getting them to school and turning them over to another adult so they could be further screened by another health care person would further mitigate any kind of interaction that child would have with other children,” Saxe said. “There are obviously going to be situations where we might not find out until they get to school that they don’t feel well, but there again, that would be for the school nurse to determine the risk that was at that point.”
Official guidelines for the county will be released and brought before the Cabell County Board of Education on Thursday, July 16.
Saxe said the district will begin working to engage parents and families with strategies for looking for symptoms and taking precautions as the school year begins tentatively Sept. 8.