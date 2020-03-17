COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Dawson-Bryant School District will be offering free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches to any child 18 or younger starting Wednesday, March 18, according to Superintendent Steve Easterling.
“We understand the difficulties our parents and students may encounter while classes are suspended,” Easterling said.
The meals will be available for pickup at the high school from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. weekdays. Children need to be present when meals are picked up, he said.
Those unable to pick up the meals can call the district offices from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays for pickup on Friday. Residents can call 740-532-6451 or 740-533-6001.