HUNTINGTON — Cabell County families have been asked to decide whether or not they want their children back to school face-to-face this fall within the next 10 days, Superintendent Ryan Saxe told Board of Education members Tuesday.
Whether students choose the five-day traditional model, a blended option or full-time virtual schedule, Saxe said families are advised to register by July 31 to allow the district to make necessary changes for the upcoming school year.
“This affords schools the opportunity to revise master schedules to reflect the number of expected students in our classrooms,” he said. “We’re asking parents to choose an instructional model they are most comfortable with as we look to when we are allowed a physical return to schools.”
While the plan offers flexibility for students, the district is implementing a three-phase approach to ensure kids return to the classroom at the safest time.
In Phase 1, all students would be enrolled in full-time virtual schooling, Phase 2 would allow the blended, two-day, face-to-face model to begin and Phase 3 includes the traditional five-day option.
A decision on what phase the district will be in at the start of school Sept. 8 will be made following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the West Virginia Department of Education, as well as Gov. Jim Justice’s comeback plan and executive orders, Saxe said.
Families can register for their preferred option online at www.cabellschools.com/registration.
To accommodate the back-to-school options, board members heard the second reading of a policy update that would officially expand virtual education to elementary students.
The policy was adopted and piloted in 2018 when virtual education for middle and high schoolers became available, with the intent of eventually expanding to kindergarten through fifth grades.
As virtual schooling is now an option for all families, the district will provide additional flexibility in the form of classes offered during traditional or evening hours.
Students who partake in online schooling will be taught by either a Cabell County teacher or a teacher through the West Virginia Department of Education.
Saxe said at a previous meeting that it is important to note the difference between the virtual school option and remote learning, which took place during the COVID-19 shutdown in March, April and May. Individuals who choose to enroll online will have different expectations and responsibilities than during the early months of the pandemic.
Board members can take action on the policy change after the third reading Aug. 4.