Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Outbreak 2
Buy Now

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

HUNTINGTON — The deaths of a 77-year-old Cabell County man and 93- and 82-year-old women from Logan County have pushed West Virginia to more than 200 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Along with the deaths, which bring the total to 202, 191 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia Friday. There are 1,763 active cases in the state.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 192 cases out of a total 499. Active cases have recently been on a slow decline in the county. The death Friday is the seventh in Cabell.

Follow reporter Taylor Stuck on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.