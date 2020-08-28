HUNTINGTON — The deaths of a 77-year-old Cabell County man and 93- and 82-year-old women from Logan County have pushed West Virginia to more than 200 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Along with the deaths, which bring the total to 202, 191 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia Friday. There are 1,763 active cases in the state.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 192 cases out of a total 499. Active cases have recently been on a slow decline in the county. The death Friday is the seventh in Cabell.