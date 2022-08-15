The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A volunteer from Valley Health unscrews a sample capsule as she helps conduct free COVID-19 testing at Wayne Elementary School in 2020 in Wayne.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — As students around the state head back to class, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has purchased 16 mobile vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines for K-12 public and private schools.

The vans can be used during school or community events, DHHR said in a news release. Some have already been deployed to local health departments across the state and others will be delivered in the coming months. Schools interested in having the van come to an event should contact their local health department.

