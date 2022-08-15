CHARLESTON — As students around the state head back to class, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has purchased 16 mobile vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines for K-12 public and private schools.
The vans can be used during school or community events, DHHR said in a news release. Some have already been deployed to local health departments across the state and others will be delivered in the coming months. Schools interested in having the van come to an event should contact their local health department.
Funding for the vans was provided through a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiology and laboratory capacity grant.
In addition, DHHR is offering free rapid COVID-19 test kits that can be sent to K-12 public and private schools, as well as the ability to provide schools with air purifiers and sanitizing supplies.
On Monday, DHHR reported 2,891 active COVID-19 cases statewide and three new deaths since its last report.
Those included the deaths of a 63-year-old man from Putnam County and a 79-year-old woman from Cabell County. A total of 7,206 deaths across the state have now been attributed to COVID-19.
Currently, Cabell County has 154 active cases, putting it in the “high” Community Level Assessment category. Lincoln County has 44 current active cases; Mason County, 56; Putnam County, 82; and Wayne County, 42.
West Virginians 6 months or older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those 5 older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those 50 and older who are at least four months from their first booster are recommended, as well as for people 12 and older who have serious and chronic health conditions.
