CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard reported an additional 20 deaths Monday, bringing the pandemic total to 4,837.
The dashboard, updated for the first time since Wednesday, also reported 566 people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 54 since the last update.
The increase in hospitalizations comes just days after the Thanksgiving holiday, which state leaders and health experts previously warned could lead to a reignited COVID-19 surge as vaccination rates stall and more people gather indoors.
Since Wednesday, 3,105 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, an average of almost 770 new cases a day. The number of active cases stands at 5,991, 763 fewer cases than Wednesday.
Of the 566 residents hospitalized with the virus, 182 are in intensive care units and 104 are receiving care on a ventilator. Nearly 75% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 81% for people in an ICU and almost 87% for those on a ventilator.
Only 49.97% of eligible West Virginians — 849,068 residents, 1,485 more than Wednesday — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 146 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths attributed to the virus for the period of Nov. 23-29.
Winners of Ohio youth vaccination incentives announced
The first winners are being announced this week in the Ohio scholarship lottery meant to incentivize young people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The Vax-2-School program is offering $2 million in prizes for Ohioans ages 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine and registered for the program. That includes $10,000 scholarships to Ohio schools for 150 winners, and grand prize scholarships of $100,000 for five winners.
The first 30 winners of the smaller scholarships were announced Monday, and 30 more will be unveiled each afternoon through Friday.
Eligible young people can register for the grand prize drawing until Wednesday. Those winners will be announced Friday evening.
The state says about 13% of Ohio children ages 5-11 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 45% of children ages 12-17. In total, about 58% of all Ohioans have received at least one dose.
More than 133,000 had registered for the incentives by Nov. 21. The Health Department on Monday couldn’t provide an updated total.
Vaccination event
Marshall Health will host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday for walk-ins only, in Harless Auditorium on the ground floor of the Marshall University Medical Center. This clinic will only offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11 (first and second doses available).
Call Marshall Pediatrics at 304-691-1300 for additional information.
The Lawrence County (Ohio) Health Department will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11 from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Dawson-Bryant Elementary.