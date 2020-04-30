CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Children and Families is issuing a one-time Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) supplemental payment of $100 to both LIEAP participants and heating source vendors to offset bulk fuel expenses from the current program year.
This one-time payment will take the place of Emergency LIEAP and should be received by the end of May. The payment will be automatic; an application or a termination notice will not be required.
For additional information, call DHHR’s Customer Services Hotline at 877-716-1212.