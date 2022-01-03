Licensed practical nurse Sarah Monte administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s vaccine clinic on April 2, 2021, at the former Sears location at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
HUNTINGTON — A state agency has received reports about people in West Virginia being sent text messages regarding their COVID-19 vaccine status.
According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), individuals have reported receiving spam text messages that ask them to validate their driver’s license through the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
No such message has been generated by DHHR and should be immediately deleted, the release said. DHHR said people should not click on the link provided in the text message.
According to the release, the spam text message reads: “West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation. Validate your details below” and includes a clickable link.
The text message then states, “Department of Health l State of West Virginia. Text “STOP” to stop msg.”
An additional spam message reads: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the West Virginia State DMV requires an immediate validation of your COVID-19 status. This is a waiver validation update and a compulsory one-time validation for all West Virginia residents.”
DHHR will never ask for personal information via text message, the release said.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at clinics and vaccine centers across West Virginia.
For more information, call the West Virginia COVID-19 vaccine information line at 833-734-0965. The info line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Vaccine information is also available online at www.vaccinate.wv.gov.
