COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, is bringing illness, death, financial destruction, fear and more to the whole world. This is new territory; it’s a century since the 1918 influenza pandemic caused similar devastation. Now that so many are afflicted by this malady, it is time to not only take care of the sick, seek cures and immunizations, but also to see that some good can eventually emerge.
First, more nations are talking to each other in constructive ways. You can’t hide or contain a coronavirus outbreak within borders. International intrigue continues but that, as well as tariffs and undocumented immigrants, are currently much lower on the list of Americans’ priorities.
Even in an election year, when politicking is at its zenith, most elected officials recognize that our country’s physical, emotional and financial health requires that they work together efficiently and across the aisle. COVID-19 doesn’t select victims by political party. It has taken a global disaster to get our government thinking proactively — as it should have been doing all along but hasn’t been motivated to do since 9/11.
Amid the bad, the reality is that our health system is woefully inadequate and unprepared for handling major disease outbreaks. Good should emerge from this as the crisis subsides. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will likely undergo major realignments and hopefully, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and major research institutions will be rewarded for their scientific accomplishments. In recent years, institutions that promote science and not politics have gotten the short end of the financial stick.
Our economy is having a rough wake-up call. Making and spending money and having good jobs is part of the American way of life, but our nation lacks adequate financial safety nets. Our 401Ks, investments, mortgages and savings have also been attacked by COVID-19. Our national leaders must understand that a government bailout of working people, especially those in small businesses and independent contracting, is necessary.
Americans have shown they will not tolerate profiteers who endanger our nation’s health. The Tennessee brothers who bought up every available sanitizing product in parts of their state and Kentucky to sell at exorbitant profits were shamed into donating their loot to needed organizations and are suffering consequences to their commercial reseller status. We have finally accepted the necessity of physical-distancing and there is hope that extreme toilet paper hoarding is no longer on a roll.
Doctors, nurses, EMTs and first responders as well as those supplying foods and medicines are putting their own lives on hold and on the line. Food banks are receiving donations, meals for school children have been arranged, online classes have become the new normal, volunteers are helping the homeless, neighbors are looking after neighbors and some companies are changing their product line for the nation’s benefit. For example, Georgia and Kentucky distilleries have shifted from producing spirits to lifting spirits by making and donating hand sanitizers. During WWII, many consumer industries were realigned to make military rather than consumer products. We may have to do this with health products.
Americans have faced horrible times before. They are always rough and scary, but when our nation faces these crises constructively, some good eventually emerges. May we live safely, wisely and with kindness during these times.