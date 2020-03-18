CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will close to the public beginning Thursday, March 19, due to ongoing concerns regarding the novel coronavirus.
This move is being made out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with guidelines recommended by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources regarding COVID-19, according to a news release.
This action will reduce exposure to both customers and employees, the release said.
Many of the most requested DMV transactions can be performed online or mailed in and do not require a trip to a regional office, the release said.
Online services include:
- Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)
- Duplicate driver’s license request
- Vehicle registration renewals
- Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards
- Print your driving record
- Check your driver’s license status
The DMV is also extending the expiration date of any driver’s license, instructional permit or vehicle registration with an expiration date in March or April of 2020 for three months from the date of expiration on the face of the document, the release said.
The DMV will continue to renew items online or through the U.S. mail as they come in. The DMV headquarters in Charleston will remain in operation with a smaller staff to continue all online and mail-in business transactions.
For more information, call the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 800-642-9066 or go online at dmv.wv.gov.