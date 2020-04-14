HUNTINGTON — About 19,000 American Red Cross blood drives have been canceled nationwide because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, leading to around 540,000 fewer blood donations for patients in need.
Christ Temple Church in Huntington did its part to help amid the crisis Tuesday afternoon by hosting an appointment-only blood drive — and thanks to those who donated and others across the country who have become donors or sponsored a drive, the Red Cross has been able to meet all of its immediate blood needs, according to Krista Farley, regional communications officer for the organization’s Central Appalachia Region.
“We have those immediate needs, but we are certainly encouraging people to keep scheduling blood donation appointments and to make new appointments for the weeks ahead,” Farley said. “We want to make sure we keep that stable supply throughout this pandemic.”
Farley said the Red Cross is continuing to follow basic safety standards during the blood drives as well as added precautions in the wake of the virus.
“We are taking temperatures of staff and donors before they enter the drive. We provide hand sanitizer to use before the drive as well as throughout the process. We are following social distancing between donors, routinely disinfecting surfaces and equipment, wearing gloves and changing them often,” she said. “Our staff are also now wearing face masks, and we would encourage individuals coming to donate to wear their face masks, as well.”
Staff at the drives are no longer taking walk-ins, instead asking donors to schedule an appointment and fill out their health history and paperwork online to limit face-to-face contact.
Farley said while the need for blood continues, the Red Cross is also seeking volunteers to assist with various tasks virtually.
“If people are looking for something to do, we are always looking for volunteers, and all of our training is online and virtual,” Farley said. “We’re looking for people for disasters to blood drives to help with that screening process, and a lot of that can be done virtually at this time.”
For more information on how to donate blood or to become a volunteer, visit redcross.org or call 800-REDCROSS.