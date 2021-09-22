CHARLESTON — On a day when West Virginia reached another grim COVID-19 milestone, officials disclosed Wednesday that the state’s vaccination rate — already the lowest in the nation — is actually considerably lower than was thought.
James Hoyer, state interagency task force director, said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing that vaccine doses administered statewide through the federal retail pharmacy program have been double-counted since early May.
That miscount, blamed on a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contractor, lowered the percentage of West Virginians age 18 and older who have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine from 74% to about 63%, he said.
Gov. Jim Justice called the discovery “a cannonball to the stomach.”
“The bottom line is, there’s a whole lot of folks out there in West Virginia who haven’t been vaccinated,” the governor said. “We’ve been thinking we were at 74%, and we’re not.”
Justice, who refuses to order vaccination mandates, primarily relying on expensive but seemingly ineffective vaccination incentive sweepstakes to encourage West Virginians to get their shots, said Wednesday he’s out of ideas for how to persuade the unvaccinated.
“I would do anything with any idea, anything to try to motivate and educate and whatever it may be to get these people across the finish line,” he said.
“I am open to any and all recommendations,” Justice added. “I don’t have a better answer. I wish to goodness we were sitting at 95%, 85% or 80%, but we’re not.”
According to the CDC, through Tuesday, West Virginia ranked 51st among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in percentage of total population fully vaccinated, at just over 40%.
Earlier in the briefing, the governor said the state needs to reach an 80% vaccination rate to eradicate COVID-19, but he followed up by saying he stands “absolutely rock solid” with those who believe it goes against their freedoms and liberties to be vaccinated.
On Wednesday, Justice also continued to express opposition to state face mask mandates, saying masks are not the end-all or be-all against the virus, while also noting that 54 of 55 county school systems have enacted mask requirements of some type.
He also ruled out restrictions on public gatherings, although conceding it is ridiculous to think there is no risk in being in a large group, such as crowds at football games, saying, “There’s risk everywhere.”
“I don’t believe mandates would help us at all at this time,” the governor said, adding, “From the standpoint of shutting down our way of life, we don’t need to be doing that.”
The downward revision of the vaccination rate came on a day when the number of West Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19 reached 1,000 for the first time during the pandemic, with 81% of those patients being unvaccinated.
Also Wednesday, 280 patients were in ICUs (87% unvaccinated), and 168 were on ventilators (86% unvaccinated), according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Hoyer confirmed Wednesday that West Virginia is ordering additional ventilators from the federal stockpile, but he said the state does not yet have a shortage of the breathing devices.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and the state's COVID-19 czar, said projections that hospitalizations and deaths would continue to trend upward after the total number of cases had peaked appear to be accurate.
Active COVID-19 cases in the state dropped to 15,280 on Wednesday, after hitting an all-time pandemic peak of 29,744 on Sept. 17.