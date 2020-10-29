HUNTINGTON — The downtown branch of the Cabell County Public Library will be closed to the public until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Library director Judy Rule confirmed the positive case to The Herald-Dispatch, adding that only the downtown branch is affected and the remaining six branches in the county will remain open.
“We are playing this by ear but are doing everything we can to keep our employees and community safe,” Rule said.
The library further clarified via its Facebook page that staff are permitted to leave the downtown branch building if they wish; but several staff had no contact with the person infected and do not feel the need.
"According to information provided by the CDC and the Health Department, testing should be done after five days of the contact," the post reads. "The person affected was here on Tuesday so the testing of other staff should begin on Monday of next week. We are taking every precaution and have been doing so since the start of the pandemic."
The downtown branch will continue to offer drive-thru service. Patrons also can use the library's website, www.cabell.lib.wv.us, for online services for reading and listening material.
