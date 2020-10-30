Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library at 455 9th St. in Huntington will be completely closed Saturday, Oct. 31, through at least Tuesday, Nov. 3, to sanitize and ensure the safety of the public and staff after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

All library staff at that location will be required to be tested and given a negative result before returning to work. Staff who worked in close proximity to the employee who tested positive are under quarantine and will remain so for at least 14 days. They will also be retesting to assure they have not been infected.

All other Cabell County library branches will continue to be open to the public on their regular schedules.

Updates on the library’s status will be provided on Facebook, the library website and through the media.

