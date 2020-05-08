ASHLAND — With the academic year coming to an end, Tri-State high schools continue to finalize and create alternative graduation plans to celebrate the Class of 2020.
For Boyd County High School graduates, a ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. May 16 at Lions Lane near the school, with an inclement weather date of May 17.
Because social distancing guidelines are still in place, the ceremony will be drive-through only, with the exception of the graduate exiting the vehicle to walk across the stage for a photo opportunity.
The student’s name will be placed on the passenger side of the vehicle they arrive in, and only one vehicle per graduate will be allowed; cars without a student inside will be directed to leave the area.
The ceremony will be livestreamed on MyTown TV and FM transmitter.
According to a release from Superintendent William Boblett Jr., a traditional ceremony will be held when restrictions have been lifted.
More information can be found on Boyd County Public School’s social media pages as well as online at www.boyd.k12.ky.us.
In Putnam County, alternative graduation dates have been announced for all four high schools in the district.
Buffalo High School will celebrate its graduates at 7 p.m. June 25 outside at the school’s football field.
Poca High School has scheduled its graduation ceremony for 7 p.m. June 26, also outside at the facility’s football field.
Winfield High School’s commencement is set to occur at 7 p.m. June 27 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, and Hurricane High School’s ceremony will be at 7 p.m. June 29, also at the coliseum.
Further details about social distancing or guidelines for these ceremonies have not been released.