HUNTINGTON — The novel coronavirus outbreak has prompted some changes to be implemented for Cabell County’s annual National Day of Prayer service.
Set to take place Thursday, May 7, this year’s National Day of Prayer will be observed with a drive-in service in the parking lot of Christ Temple Church in Huntington in an effort to maintain social distancing guidelines. In past years, the event had taken place at the Cabell County Courthouse.
The event will begin with a Christian and patriotic concert at 11 a.m., with the official ceremony beginning at noon. Various ministers and civic leaders will participate in the noon ceremony.
For more information or if your church would like to get involved, contact County Coordinator T-Anne See via text or phone call at 304-617-6066.