HUNTINGTON — The COVID-19 drive-thru testing location at Marshall University Medical Center/Cabell Huntington Hospital as well as Marshall Health’s COVID-19 hotline will conclude operations at noon Friday, April 22. The closure is part of a transition to a clinic-based testing model at Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network.
COVID-19 testing will be available for Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network patients by appointment at primary care locations throughout the region. Testing is also available for patients with symptoms at Marshall Pediatrics NowCare at 5170 U.S. 60, Cabell Huntington Hospital Family Urgent Care at 2 Stonecrest Drive and St. Mary’s Urgent Care at 2827 5th Ave., all in Huntington.
Pre-operative testing at Cabell Huntington Hospital will now be done at Pre-Admission Testing on the ground floor of the hospital. Testing is still required for inpatient procedures but is no longer mandatory for outpatient surgeries if the patient is not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
Free drive-thru community testing remains available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 7th Ave. in Huntington.
Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital first offered drive-thru COVID-19 community testing in March 2020 and have conducted more than 70,000 tests since that time. The collective effort has included individuals across multiple departments at both organizations, including family medicine, pathology, the hospital’s laboratory and more.
Statewide, there were 174 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday as active cases in the state increased to 500. That’s 41 more active cases than reported Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,822 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with 15 of those deaths reported Thursday. More than 86% of COVID-19 deaths reported in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Thursday, 78 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including one child. Of those patients, 22 were in an intensive care unit and 11 people were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 53% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That decreased to 46% unvaccinated for those on ventilators and to 32% unvaccinated for people in the ICU.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 47% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (3), Berkeley (38), Boone (9), Braxton (4), Brooke (8), Cabell (28), Calhoun (9), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (8), Gilmer (1), Grant (3), Greenbrier (12), Hampshire (7), Hancock (3), Hardy (4), Harrison (15), Jackson (1), Jefferson (21), Kanawha (36), Lewis (4), Lincoln (7), Logan (9), Marion (15), Marshall (17), Mason (5), McDowell (2), Mercer (19), Mineral (10), Mingo (3), Monongalia (43), Monroe (3), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (16), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (0), Preston (11), Putnam (21), Raleigh (20), Randolph (12), Ritchie (2), Roane (2), Summers (2), Taylor (11), Tucker (0), Tyler (2), Upshur (7), Wayne (6), Webster (0), Wetzel (1), Wirt (0), Wood (15) and Wyoming (12).