Karen Rose, of Huntington, receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru vaccine clinic conducted by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in partnership with Marshall University on April 4 in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic located at 5th Avenue and 24th Street will permanently close at the end of the day Friday, April 28, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department announced Wednesday.
The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The clinic first opened April 4 as a partnership between the health department and Marshall University to allow those who qualify to receive their second booster shot and was originally expected to only be open until April 8, said CHHD public information officer Hannah Petracca.
Petracca said community demand for the shots led them to keep the clinic open longer.
“A lot of folks were going there to get their booster and as long as there was a good, higher traffic response, we wanted to keep it available and open,” she said. “But in the last week or so, we’ve seen a pretty big decline, so we’re just going to bring that in-house here at the health department.”
According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention website, a second booster shot is recommended for individuals over the age of 50, immunocompromised individuals over the age of 12, or those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and booster shots. The second booster should be taken at least four months after the initial booster is administered.
Booster shots and all versions of the COVID-19 vaccine, including the pediatric vaccine, will be available for walk-ins Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the health department at 703 7th Ave. in Huntington, Petracca said.
Meanwhile, West Virginia reported 253 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the total number of active cases increased to 719. That’s 57 more active cases than were reported Tuesday, and the seventh consecutive day the state has seen increases in case rates, per the Department of Health and Human Resources’ virus dashboard.
To date, 6,851 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including six deaths reported overnight.
Ninety-one patients — including four children — were hospitalized Wednesday, 10 more than were reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 23 patients were in intensive care units and 12, including one child, were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 58% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That decreased to 52% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 41% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
