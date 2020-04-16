WINFIELD, W.Va. — Teachers and students had the chance to reunite after over a month apart Wednesday evening at Eastbrook Elementary School in Putnam County as staff welcomed families to a surprise drive-through event.
While many schools in the area have put on parades through local neighborhoods for students to watch from their yards or front porches, Eastbrook Principal Martica Dillon said staff had to think outside the box in order to provide something similar for their kids.
“We don’t have a lot of neighborhoods. We are kind of in a situation where we are out in the country — a lot of our kids live out hollows or up hills — so it would be impossible to do a parade to go see our kids,” Dillon said. “We thought this would be a fun way to see them.”
Parents were instructed to follow traffic patterns through the school parking lot in order to see teachers and staff who parked in their vehicles to keep a safe distance, Dillon said.
“We have a parent page and we have been doing read-alouds and talking to the kids, and they’ve all been telling us how much they miss us,” she said. “I called their parents and told them to surprise them, just to tell them they were going for a drive, then end up at the school.”
Dillon said she hopes the interaction, though small, helps students feel supported during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has been so difficult on kids. I think we might think they’re not really paying attention to what’s going on, but it’s really messed up their routine and stability,” she said. “I think this is just another way for us to help them.”