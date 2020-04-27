HUNTINGTON — West Virginia officials announced a large increase in the number of lab reports Sunday due to the onboarding of electronic lab reporting from a large number of facilities and the receipt of historical negative lab results from those facilities.
In West Virginia, an additional 28 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday.
There were 1,053 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 5 p.m. Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said in a news release. There have been 39,184 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 38,131 negative and 34 deaths. The most recent death was an 88-year-old female from Jackson County.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (4), Berkeley (131), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (40), Fayette (9), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (153), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (101), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (13), Putnam (18), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35) and Wyoming (1).
DHHR says a dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 patients.
In Ohio, the death toll from the coronavirus reached 728 as of 2 p.m. Sunday. The state reported 15,963 total cases of COVID-19.
Ohio reports that 3,178 people have been hospitalized because of the virus, and 952 of those were admitted to intensive care units.
Lawrence County reported a new case Sunday, marking 24 cases out of 765 tests. Fourteen of those cases are now out of isolation.
In Kentucky, the state’s cases of COVID-19 reached 4,074 as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
Kentucky also reported three new deaths related to the virus, raising the state’s total to 208.
Across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there have been 928,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 52,459 deaths related to the virus as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.