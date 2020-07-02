HUNTINGTON — An employee at the Kroger store in Huntington’s West End has tested positive for COVID-19.
Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said an associate at the store on 1st Street and 7th Avenue West is receiving medical care and recovering at home.
“We are saddened by this news and wishing them the best as they get well,” McGee said in an email response to The Herald-Dispatch.
However, McGee did not say when the employee tested positive, whether other employees at the store are being tested, or if customers may have been exposed.
“Since learning about the positive diagnosis, an extensive deep cleaning and sanitation was completed,” she said in the email.
The store is open and McGee said Kroger remains committed to the health and safety of its associates and customers.
“On an ongoing basis, we have aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all of our stores and are continuing to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC.”
McGee added that Kroger is taking many other additional measures to protect associates, customers and the community, including limiting capacity in stores and administering associate temperature checks.
“Kroger has installed partitions at cash registers and counters and added educational floor decals to further promote physical distancing,” she said in the email.
This comes one day after an employee at the Sheetz along 6th Avenue in Huntington has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is a developing story and will be updated.