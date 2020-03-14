HUNTINGTON — Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Enslow Park Presbyterian Church has suspended all worship services, events and group meetings until further notice. The only exception is the Narcotics Anonymous group that meets in the church’s fellowship hall on Friday nights.
The Enslow Park Preschool and KinderMusik have also suspended their activities.
Church leaders said this was not an easy decision to make, but they want to keep all members and friends of Enslow Park Church healthy and safe. Church members needing assistance for food, medication, transportation or emotional support are asked to call Susan Fabry, chairwoman of the EPPC COVID-19 Task Force, at 304-633-5434.