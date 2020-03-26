HUNTINGTON — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many events have been canceled or postponed, and businesses or other gathering places closed. If you planned to attend a meeting, event or any type of gathering, verify its status prior to attending.
- The “Trolls LIVE!” performances scheduled for May 26-27 at the Mountain Health Arena have been rescheduled to Dec. 8-9. Tickets for the original dates will still be honored and valid for the new December 2020 dates. If ticket holders cannot make the rescheduled show date, refunds are available at the original point of purchase. The arena box office is temporarily closed. Please allow 24-48 hours for event information to update, as there has been an influx in website traffic.
- In the interest of public health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Deitz Hollow Landfill trash drop-off facility in Guyandotte is closed until further notice. However, residents can still make curbside arrangements for free special trash pickups through the city of Huntington’s Public Works Department by calling 304-696-5540 and then pressing option 1.
- The upcoming Highlawn Neighborhood Association meeting scheduled for April 7 has been canceled. The neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 9 at McClelland Park has been canceled as well.