HUNTINGTON — In recognition of “Better World Day,” an annual celebration sponsored by EL Education, staff at Explorer Academy in Huntington took a drive through the community Friday morning to engage with students while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
“Better World Day is to encourage kids and families to reach out and engage with their communities, improve their communities and make the world a better place,” Ryan McKenzie, principal at Explorer Academy, said. “Due to the pandemic, everything has been moved online. Kids across the country are participating and posting what they are doing with the #BetterWorldDay. We had seen some other schools do parades, and we decided that was a great idea.”
McKenzie said he hopes the parade through the students’ neighborhoods helped reassure them that teachers and staff remain committed to their success during these uncertain times.
“We hope they understand that we think about them, we miss them and we’re all getting through this together,” he said.
Nationally, students are encouraged to use the hashtag to post appreciation for those helping others through courage and kindness through the COVID-19 crisis.