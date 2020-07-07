HUNTINGTON — Residents in seven counties in Ohio will be required to wear a face mask or other face covering in public beginning Wednesday.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, face coverings will be required in public in any county that has been designated as a Red Alert Level 3 Public Health Emergency or a Purple Alert Level 4 Public Health Emergency in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. As of Tuesday, those counties are Butler County, Cuyahoga County, Franklin County, Hamilton County, Huron County, Montgomery County and Trumbull County.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the new Department of Health order Tuesday. The seven affected counties are designated at Red Alert Level 3, which indicates that those counties have a high risk of exposure and spread of the virus, a release from the Ohio Department of Health said. There were no counties that had reached the Purple Alert level as of Tuesday.
Face coverings will be required in any indoor location that is not a residence; outdoors when unable to consistently maintain a distance of 6 feet or more from individuals who are not members of their household; and while waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation, a taxi, a private car service or a ride-sharing vehicle.
Children under the age of 10 and any minor who cannot safely wear a face covering will not be required to do so.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday signed a similar order requiring face masks or other coverings, which took effect Tuesday.
Ohio’s order reflects the mask guidance in place for employees and businesses, which does not require a person to wear a mask if their physician advises against it, if wearing a mask is prohibited by federal regulation, if communicating with the hearing impaired, when alone in an office or personal workspace, and other similar measures, the release said.
The Public Health Advisory System consists of four alert levels that provide guidance as to the severity of COVID-19 spread.
The Ohio Department of Health will update county rankings every Thursday, the release said. Any county that increases to Red Alert Level 3 will be included in the face covering mandate, while any county that decreases from Red Alert Level 3 to Orange Alert Level 2 will be released from the requirement.
Lawrence County had been designated an Orange Alert Level 2 county as of Tuesday, which signifies increased exposure and spread. Residents are encouraged to exercise a high degree of caution.
No new case information was released for Lawrence County, which announced 13 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There have been 73 total cases.
Statewide, 58,904 total cases of the virus were reported Tuesday, with 2,970 deaths related to the virus.
In West Virginia, 63 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Tuesday, for a total of 3,505. There have been 95 deaths in the state related to the virus. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has received 190,367 laboratory results for COVID-19.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 162 confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, with 72 active cases and six probable cases. Ninety-six people have recovered.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (482/18), Boone (28/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (166/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (75/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (67/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (29/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (84/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (244 /5), Kanawha (350/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (28/0), Marion (87/3), Marshall (44/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (57/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/2), Monongalia (295/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (73/16), Putnam (69/1), Raleigh (64/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (17/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (21/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (18/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (128/8) and Wyoming (7/0).
In Kentucky, no new information was released for Boyd County on Tuesday, which reported a total of 75 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 47 recovered.
Statewide, 371 new cases were reported Tuesday, for a total of 17,519. Nine new deaths were announced Tuesday, pushing the total number of deaths related to the virus over 600, to 602.
At least 4,841 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
There were more than 46,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 2,932,596. There have been 130,133 deaths related to the virus.
