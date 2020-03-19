HUNTINGTON — In an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, face-to-face classes at Marshall University have been suspended through the remainder of the school year and instruction will now be held online or through other alternative mediums, according to a letter from President Jerome Gilbert on Thursday.
The university previously planned for students to return to classes on campus on April 13.
Because of this change, Marshall is also encouraging students who are able to return to their permanent residence to make plans to do so as soon as possible.
For international students, those who do not have another residence or have at-risk relatives at home, exceptions can be made by filling out an online extended stay form.
The school has also made the decision to postpone the May 2, 2020, commencement ceremony for spring graduates in compliance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines that suggest not holding large gatherings for the next two months.
In addition, students who have left campus with their belongings inside residence halls will not be permitted to retrieve these items until they receive specific instructions to do so in order to practice social distancing.
Minimal staff will be on site at Marshall and the campus will remain open as of now.
Additional information about the university's response to COVID-19 can be found at www.marshall.edu/coronavirus.