HUNTINGTON — In an average day, Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington relies on a network of 10 to 20 volunteers to build its food boxes and hand them out.
“This support that allows us to do all the things that we do,” said Belinda Chapman, director of development and communications at Facing Hunger Food Bank. “That number went away overnight to less than five a day because people didn’t feel comfortable being in group settings.”
Chapman says drops in volunteer numbers and social distancing have also forced Facing Hunger Food Bank officials to quickly rethink how they build, fill and distribute food boxes.
“Facing Hunger Food Bank likely would not have been able to serve all of the households who’ve approached us for help if we hadn’t received assistance from the National Guard,” she said. “Facing Hunger Food Bank has implemented new operational procedures that make it possible for volunteers and receiving households to maintain social distancing throughout the building and distribution of food boxes.”
Cyndi Kirkhart, executive director of Facing Hunger Food Bank, says the pandemic has also caused soaring demand for charitable food assistance.
“Facing Hunger Food Bank is already reporting increased demand while facing operational challenges, including declines in volunteers and retail donations, and demand for charitable food assistance is expected to remain at elevated levels for the foreseeable future,” she said. “As unemployment has risen, so too has the percentage of food insecure households.”
A sharp decline in the economy is also leading to an increase in the number of individuals experiencing food insecurity, and Kirkhart doesn’t see that going away any time soon.
“With the extra $600 of federal unemployment compensation coming to an end, it is not going away because there are still people that are not going to be able to go back to work,” she said. “There are people who may have incurred debt, may have sacrificed homes or cars, or whatever they needed in order to survive during this pandemic. So, the number of people we serve continues to go up.”
Kirkhart said the food bank has had to expand its infrastructure in order to accommodate the storage, sorting and distribution of additional food needed to meet the soaring demand.
“With double the amount of food needed to meet demand, the food bank has had to add additional warehouse space and two vehicles to its fleet as well as additional forklifts,” she said.
Facing Hunger Food Bank also launched a home delivery program to get food into the hands of those who are housebound.
Meeting the soaring demand, expanding its infrastructure and new programs have all come with increased operating costs.
“The food bank’s operating costs have jumped from $125,000 a week to $500,000,” she said. “We are now also faced with the dilemma of not having enough funding.”
She said monetary donations directly to Facing Hunger Food Bank are the most effective way people can help the nonprofit organization continue to meet the soaring demand they’re seeing.
“Every $1 donated to us provides seven and one half meals,” Kirkhart said.
For more information and opportunities to help, visit www.facinghunger.org.