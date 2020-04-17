HUNTINGTON — Enough food to prepare about 33,000 meals rolled into Huntington on Thursday morning from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help serve the Facing Hunger Foodbank’s 248 agencies across the Tri-State during the COVID-19 crisis.
With nearly a 50% increase in needs in many areas the food bank serves, Executive Director Cynthia Kirkhart said the donation of about 40,000 pounds of non-perishable items is a true blessing.
“This makes a huge difference at a time where we are really experiencing some challenges with logistics of getting food in that we have ordered in anticipation of this crisis,” Kirkhart said. “We started ordering food mid-March and whereas we used to be able to receive shipments in one to two weeks, suddenly that time frame went from four to six weeks and, in some cases, six to eight weeks.”
Kirkhart said while Facing Hunger Foodbank partners with the church and its local entities year-round, donations of about half the amount of food typically arrive in September in honor of the “Day to Serve.”
“To have this load come in at this time, it is just really going to be a real-time benefit to these agencies and those we serve,” she said. “An infusion of food like this just makes a huge difference in getting us through this because we are planning for the long term, so we want to have food that will continue to arrive throughout May and June. Once we get our feet back on the ground we will be prepared for that, too, to go back to everyday business.”
While some areas the food bank serves in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky have not experienced drastic job loss, Kirkhart said many vulnerable populations are now seeking assistance amid stay-at-home and social distancing orders.
“We’re also seeing that senior citizens in those areas who previously relied on others to take them out to get food, now that people are really becoming more aware about social distancing, it is very difficult for them to get out and get food,” she said. “So we have actually established relationships with partners to serve over 2,000 seniors that we haven’t had a relationship with before, so even in those small areas where unemployment is not a big issue, access to food is creating one for them.”
The church’s food distribution center at its headquarters in Salt Lake City ships items to help communities across the country at no cost to the recipients annually.
Food pantries in Floyd County, Kentucky, also received 40,000 pounds of donated non-perishable food items on Thursday to help serve individuals in that region.