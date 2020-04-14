PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Fairland Local Schools welcomed families to drop off completed work packets and pick up new assignments to finish at home on Monday from 8 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
All Ohio schools have been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, local students were sent home with three weeks’ worth of home learning lessons.
On Monday, stations were set up at both Fairland East and West elementary schools and Fairland Middle and High School.
The district asked that all assignments were returned in large envelopes or storage bags with the child’s name on each page.
The current packets are also available online for students to print at home.