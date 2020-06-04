CHARLESTON — Typically, the end of Memorial Day weekend signals the start of fairs and festivals throughout the region, but the pandemic has put a damper on the summer fun.
Though some have already made the decision to cancel annual county fairs and other festivals, Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday gave the green light for West Virginia fairs and festivals to take place after July 1.
Justice said under the strictest of guidelines, his health officials said it was OK to proceed. The guidelines had not been released as of press time Thursday.
The Putnam County Fair board canceled their fair last week. The Cabell County Fair Board said last week they were proceeding as if the fair could happen. The fair is scheduled for July 21-25 at Pumpkin Park in Milton.
Justice also raised the public gathering guideline from 25 people to 100 people. This limit, as explained recently by the governor’s general counsel, is aimed at gatherings like a picnic or family gathering, not events like weddings or for private business, which must follow separate guidelines.
Justice and his health officials continued to stress following the guidelines set by the state for reopening and for everyone to wear a mask or face covering in public.
“We can’t monitor everyone,” Justice said. “There are stormy seas somewhere in front of us. Huttonsville (Correctional Center) was one of those little storms.”
One additional death related to COVID-19 was reported Thursday, a 62-year-old man from Roane County. The death brings the total of coronavirus-related deaths in West Virginia to 79.
There were 25 new positive cases identified statewide and 2,202 test results received by the state. The cumulative number of positive COVID-19 cases is 2,102.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (322/14), Boone (11/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (67/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (6/0), Fayette (52/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (228/3), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (19/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (46/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (124/11), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (9/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11 /2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3) and Wyoming (2/0).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that entertainment venues, including playgrounds, zoos, movie theaters and indoor sports facilities, can reopen June 10. Employees are required to wear face masks, and the public is highly encouraged to wear face masks.
There were 490 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio on Thursday, for a total of 37,282, and 40 new deaths, for a total of 2,339.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one new positive case in the county, a 13-year-old boy who was isolating at home. There are 40 total cases in the county, with 34 recovered and three deaths.
There were 295 new positive cases reported statewide, for a total of 10,705, and eight new deaths, for a total of 458.
Across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 1,842,101 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. There have been 107,029 deaths related to the virus.