HUNTINGTON — The week between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday, widely known as Holy Week, represents a chance for the faith community to jointly reflect on many biblical prophecies that were fulfilled from Jesus’ triumphant entry to Jerusalem to his resurrection after the crucifixion at Calvary.
While churches are prevented from having large gatherings because of fears of spreading the novel coronavirus, the Highlawn Alliance Faith Communities and FaithHealth Appalachia have worked together to help the Highlawn community experience Holy Week in a new way.
Scripture and prayer signs have been placed at church locations throughout Highlawn. The first station starts at Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. The 2-mile journey can be walked or driven. The Alliance and FaithHealth encourage social distancing during the journey.
“Although Holy Week is experienced differently this year for many church families, the meaning is unchanging. The Highlawn churches worked together to help the community to experience the journey of Christ, outside of their normal worship spaces. Many church leaders are working hard to connect in different ways, whether through technology or other methods, such as this one,” said the Rev. Jana Stoner, director of FaithHealth Appalachia.
“No pandemic can stop the work of the church, even though it may look a little different for now.”
The participating churches include Highlawn Presbyterian Church, Community of Grace United Methodist Church, Trinity Church of God, New Baptist Church and Huntington First Church of the Nazarene.
Holy Week signs will be up from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 5-11. On Easter Sunday, the signs will change and a new journey will begin with new Scriptures and prayers.