Two fall festivals that have become staples for West Virginians won't happen in 2020.
The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Board voted on Tuesday evening to cancel the 2020 festival, scheduled for Oct. 1-4, while the Bridge Day Commission on Wednesday announced its decision to cancel Bridge Day, which was scheduled for Oct. 17, both due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and uncertainty over mass gatherings.
Pumpkin Festival officials said their decision to suspend the festival was made in the best interest of the health and safety for guests, vendors and volunteers.
The cancellation includes the festival, which was scheduled for Oct 1-4, and all pre-festival activities including the pageants and the parade.
However, the board says it is considering the possibility of offering virtual events and socially distanced activities, details for which will be announced on the festival website, www.wvpumpkinpark.com, and Facebook page as they become available.
Bridge Day, meanwhile, is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival and one of the largest extreme sports events in the world, with approximately 100,000 attendees each year. In previous years, more than 300 BASE jumpers from over 33 states participated in the event as well as 300-plus rappellers.
“We know that this is an enormous disappointment, but this is not a decision that has been taken lightly. This is one of the few times in 40 years that Bridge Day will not take place,” said Bridge Day Commission Chair Becky Sullivan, in a news release. “However, we are in uncharted territory, and we are working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. The uncertainty we are facing makes the probability of factors outside of our control forcing us to cancel the event at the last minute much higher. We based this decision on the facts as we know them and, more importantly, based on our responsibility and care for our community.
“We understand the gravity of the situation, and how much this event means to all involved,” Sullivan added. “We are committed to doing our part to protect our communities, staff, volunteers, attendees and fellow Mountaineers."
Additional updates will be made on officialbridgeday.com .