HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools and local organizations will operate designated feeding sites during the closure of West Virginia schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cabell County Schools’ “grab-and-go” feeding sites are anticipated to be updated as needed. For more information, visit www.cabellschools.com.
The current list is as follows:
- A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Adams Landing Apartments, 820 Virginia Ave. West, Huntington, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Altizer Elementary School, 250 3rd St., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Altizer Park, 210 11th St., Huntington, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Antioch Baptist Church, 523 Little Fudge Creek Road, Ona, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- April Dawn Park, 1201 Smith St., Milton, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Barboursville Middle School, 400 Central Ave., Barboursville, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Blue Spruce Community, Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road, Milton, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 5th Ave., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Cabell County Public Library, 5th Avenue and 9th Street, Huntington, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Central City Elementary School, 2100 Washington Ave., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Cox Landing Elementary School, 6358 Cox Lane, Lesage, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Culloden Elementary School, 2100 U.S. 60, Culloden, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave., Huntington, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Farmdale Church of Christ, 6476 Farmdale Road, Barboursville, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Fellowship Baptist Church, 3661 U.S. 60, Barboursville, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Forest Bluff Apartments, 7150 Beech Drive, Huntington, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Founders Landing, 2402 5th Ave. West, Huntington, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Glenbrier Apartments, 60 Marti Jo Drive, Huntington, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Green Acres, 7830 Ohio River Road, Lesage, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Guyandotte Elementary School, 607 5th Ave., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Guyan Estates Pool, 254 Bartow Drive, Barboursville, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Highlawn Elementary School, 2549 1st Ave., Huntington, 11:45 to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- JW Community Center, noon to 12:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Marcum Terrace, 816 St. Louis Ave., Huntington, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Martha Elementary School, 3067 Martha Road, Barboursville, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Mary Layne Estates, 3321 Cyrus Creek, Barboursville, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Phil Cline Family YMCA, 917 9th St., Huntington, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
- Rotary Gardens Apartments, 65 Smith Drive, Huntington, noon to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Salt Rock Elementary School, 5570 Madison Creek Road, Salt Rock, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Southside Elementary School, 930 2nd St., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Spring Hill Elementary School, 1901 Hall Ave., Huntington, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Village of Barboursville Elementary School, 718 Central Ave., Barboursville, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- WK Elliott Center, 510 Bridge St., Huntington, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Individual organizations and businesses are also hosting feeding sites:
- The Adriaunna Paige Foundation in Huntington is conducting a feeding site at 540 31st St. across from Walgreen’s, where breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. and lunch at noon, provided by local businesses and people in the community, beginning Monday, March 16. Visit the Facebook page for updates on menu items.
- Austin’s Ice Cream at The Market will provide free bagged lunches for students in a pickup method in downtown Huntington. Follow Austin’s Facebook page for more information.
- West Tenampa Mexican Restaurant, located at 1360 Madison Avenue, is providing meals to students free of charge beginning Monday, March 16. The restaurant will be serving free meals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is offering a pick-up option. Follow the Facebook page for menu options.
- Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries will be serving school-aged children free meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Monday, March 16. Both downtown Huntington and Barboursville locations will be participating.