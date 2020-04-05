BARBOURSVILLE — The Huntington Mall may be closed, but the parking lot will be open Easter Sunday for a “Social Distancing Drive-in Easter Celebration” with Fellowship Baptist Church of Barboursville.
“It’s church at the mall, y’all!” Pastor Greg Wagoner said in a news release.
The Easter Celebration will be 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 12. The Jason Lovins Band will perform music, followed by a message from the book of John, chapter 11 on the resurrection of Jesus. The service will be led by Wagoner and will be held at the front entrance parking lot of the mall.
Margi MacDuff, marketing director for the Huntington Mall, noted an article a co-worker recently shared with her on “assumption reversal,” an approach in which the core notions in any context, subject or discipline are turned on their heads.
A recent example is in the actions of the famous fashion designer Christian Siriano, known for his beautiful gowns, MacDuff explained. With the virus, orders for gowns have diminished greatly; however, he heard of the need for face masks for front-line employees and pulled all of his seamstresses off all other projects to instead create thousands of face masks.
“With that in mind, here is an assumption reversal, church reimagined amid the pandemic of 2020,” MacDuff said in an email. “Social distancing is key in fighting this pandemic. Easter celebrations across the country have always been a social event. Many traditions are having to be reimagined or postponed for healthier times.
“Fellowship Baptist came to us with this idea to allow people to participate in the traditional Easter celebrations in a different way. A social event has become a social distancing event, and we couldn’t be happier to be a small part of a great event,” MacDuff said.
Those attending the service must stay in their cars, which must be parked no closer than every other parking space. Barboursville Police officers will be patrolling to ensure these requests are followed.
There will be no restroom facilities.
The service also will be broadcast live via the Huntington Mall Facebook page and the Fellowship Baptist Church Facebook page.
All are invited to this unique Easter experience.
Find out more about Fellowship Baptist Church online at www.fellowshipbarboursville.com.
A “Fellowship Baptist” app is available for download, and the church’s Easter service program will be available via this app.