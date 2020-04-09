CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday announced the state's fifth COVID-19 related death.
The patient was an 89-year-woman who was a resident of the Sundale nursing home in Morgantown, the first identified instance of community transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Three nursing homes in West Virginia have now identifed cases of COVID-19, the latest being one in Wayne County. The state has yet to confirm the Wayne County case.
Though the virus can prove deadly for all age groups, 8 out of 10 deaths in the United States have been in adults 65 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Older adults are also more likely to need support in a hospital.
During his daily press briefing, Justice issued a new executive order that offered guidelines for golf course usage and permits cities and towns to hold municipal elections on June 9, the postponed state primary election date.
Of the golf course restrictions, Justice said there were reports of people not social distancing, so the order mandates players drive single in golf carts unless they are part of the same household.
"I'm not trying to hassle anybody," Justice said. "All I'm trying to do is keep you safe and keep us all safe."
State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said West Virginia was doing a good job "flattening the curve" to reduce the strain on the health care system by staying home and practicing good hygiene. He said the state is approaching a peak in the coming week.
"This is an evolution of how we will deal with COVID-19," Marsh said. "We're going to have to stay diligent and vigilant and not get complacent."
State health officer Dr. Cathy Slemp took Thursday to urge resident to stay strong in their social distancing practices throughout the holiday season.
"At times like now, we have to say traditional in-person worship or activities really should not be held," Slemp said, advocating for alternative methods like telephone or social media.
The state's 10 a.m. update listed 14 total cases for Cabell County, one more than Wednesday. There have been 12,934 West Virginia residents tested for COVID-19, with 485 positive, 12,449 negative.
Confirmed cases by county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (73), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (14), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (41), Kanawha (70), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (29), Marshall (5), Mason (7), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (74), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).