KENOVA — On the surface, when the mayor announced Kenova’s Dreamland Pool would not open in 2020, it seemed the ongoing public health crisis might have been the scapegoat.
Indeed, it may have been a deciding factor. Preventing the spread of germs is one thing, but opening a pool that causes the city anywhere between a $12,000 and $20,000 annual deficit is perhaps a bigger factor than most realize.
“We don’t make money with it,” said Mayor Timothy Bias. “There’s no one that makes money off a pool.”
That hasn’t kept Kenova from opening the pool in past years, but after taking a major hit in business and occupancy tax revenue in the past two months, Bias said finances were as much a deciding factor as health concerns.
“To fill the pool with water costs us $15,000. Buying the chemicals to treat the water will run us another $31,000,” he said. “That’s not even including what we’d expend to staff the pool, either.”
The city had already purchased $12,000 in materials to repaint the pool and repair concrete surfaces. Even if the city decided to reverse its decision on the pool, it would still be two to three weeks from opening until it was cleaned up.
“We can use those materials next year. We just can’t pull it off this year,” Bias said.
Among other West Virginia cities that have announced they will not operate pools this summer are Beckley and Eleanor, along with Putnam County’s Waves of Fun wave pool at Valley Park in Hurricane and Boone County’s WaterWays water park in Julian.
Barboursville announced last week that it would not be opening its splash park this year, with finances playing a major role in the decision.
“We’re already looking at a shortfall in the budget for the coming year, and we’d be spending more in supplies to disinfect the area and paying the employees to do that,” Mayor Chris Tatum said.
“On top of that, we don’t charge to get in there, so we’re not bringing any money in.”
After factoring in cleaning, staff and utilities, Tatum estimated the splash park costs the city $20,000 to operate each summer. With Barboursville facing a similar shortfall to Kenova, he called keeping it closed this summer the “fiscally responsible thing to do.”
“I hate it. I really do, because I’ve got kids of my own that would have gone,” Tatum said.
Before Barboursville closed its public pool in 2016, they were spending approximately $50,000 a year to maintain it. Lack of attendance and, in turn, revenue ultimately led to its closing.
The prospect of opening pools was discussed at a recent City Council meeting in Charleston. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said that to open the pools, a determination must be made that it is financially feasible and safe from a public health standpoint. She said it costs $50,000 to $60,000 to open each of the four pools.
Because of added expenses and a loss of revenue from the COVID-19 lockdown, Charleston faces a $3 million deficit going into the next fiscal year, Goodwin said.
On Wednesday, however, Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission members voted to prepare county-owned pools at Coonskin and Pioneer parks for opening.
“The problem is that your biggest money months start with Memorial Day, and June and July is where you make your money with the pools,” Boone County Commission President Eddie Hendricks said, referring to WaterWays’ closing. “People aren’t applying for the jobs either, so there is no chance we were going to be up and running by the end of June. Then there is a chance that parents won’t send their kids there and we have a lot of people who come down from Kanawha County, and they’ve been one of the most affected counties in the state (by the coronavirus).”
Other pools and splash parks in the area that will remain closed for the 2020 summer season are the A.D. Lewis Community Pool in Huntington, YMCA Kennedy Center pool in Huntington and Sta-Tan Pool in Ironton. Beech Fork State Park has not yet made a decision on opening its pool, nor has April Dawn Splash Park in Milton. The beach area at Beech Fork will remain closed until further notice due to high water concerns.
The Hurricane Sprayground plans to open after June 15, but will limit the number of people allowed at the facility. Guests must make a reservation by calling City Hall at 304-562-5896.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced last week that public swimming pools in the state will be allowed to reopen Saturday, May 30, as long as additional guidelines are followed to help keep people at the pools safe.
In Ohio, public swimming pools can open Tuesday, May 26, but they must follow a series of guidelines, including operating at reduced capacity and cleaning and disinfecting facilities often.
A reopening date for all public swimming pools in Kentucky has not been announced, although aquatic centers, lap pools and pools dedicated for exercise are authorized to reopen June 1.