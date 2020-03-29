Gallery of photos showcasing the changes around the community resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19).

COVID-19 resources

STATEWIDE INFORMATION: https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/.

COUNSELING: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration provides immediate, cost-free and confidential counseling 24 hours a day at 800-985-5990, or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746.

RAPE: Contact Rape Crisis Center’s hotline is available 24 hours a day at 304-399-1111.

LEGAL ASSISTANCE: Legal Aid at 866-255-4370.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Branches can be reached at 304-529-2382, via its Facebook page or email at info@branchesdvs.org. A national domestic violence hotline can also be reached at 800-799-7233 or thehotline.org.

GENERAL ASSISTANCE DIRECTORY: West Virginia 211 provides information and support — whether financial, domestic, health or disaster-related. Dial 211 or text your ZIP code to 898-211.