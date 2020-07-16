HUNTINGTON — The first death related to COVID-19 has been reported in Cabell County.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department on Thursday confirmed the death of an 84-year-old man.
The health department said the man's death was a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this new disease.
"The Cabell-Huntington Health Department strongly encourages everyone to practice the measures in place for their protection," a release said. "These measures include frequent hand washing, face coverings to include a mask, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, avoid close contact and cover coughs and sneezes. Special measures must also be taken to protect individuals at increased risk of severe disease — people who are older or have other medical conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung disease, and others."
The death has not yet been confirmed by the state. The Department of Health and Human Resources reported the 99th death in the state — an 84-year-old man from Jackson County.
The health department is operating a call center to address general questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus; hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday at 304-526-6544. Calls from 4 to 6 p.m. are routed to an after-hours answering service for distribution and return calls.