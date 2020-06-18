HUNTINGTON — Vacation-related COVID-19 outbreaks continue to pop up across the state among people who recently traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is investigating five cases so far in the area that appear to be related to travel to the popular vacation spot, according to a news release Thursday.
The department’s case contact tracing unit is nearing the end of the interviewing process in the investigation, and those affected are being advised to self-quarantine.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has also traced three cases of the virus to those who have recently traveled to the South Carolina beach.
Health officials in Kanawha County are now recommending anyone who has traveled to Myrtle Beach or surrounding destinations to get tested for the virus.
“Even though Friday is a holiday, our clinic will be open,” Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of KCHD, said in a statement Thursday. “If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach recently, please come and get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms of the disease.”
The clinic is located at 108 Lee St. E. and accepts patients from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with appointments preferred.
The first Myrtle Beach-related COVID-19 cases appeared in Preston County this week, but Cabell-Huntington Health Department officials said there is no evidence that links the local cases to that outbreak.
“Prevention will always beat case contact tracing in the control of an infectious disease,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director of the CHHD. “Cabell Countians have done a great job of protecting themselves, but the reopening and reconnecting we are enjoying increases our risks and requires us to pay extra attention to taking care of each other.”
When planning vacations, family visits or to attend special events, CHHD officials said it’s important to recognize the ongoing risks of the virus and to follow guidance to prevent new outbreaks.
Best practices like hand-washing, wearing face coverings, avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth, covering coughs and sneezes and avoiding close contact in general should still be followed, the release said.
The CHHD is operating a call center to answer questions and concerns, with hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The call center can be reached at 304-526-6544.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 142,849 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,400 total cases and 88 deaths statewide.