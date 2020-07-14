HUNTINGTON — After an early peak, the region is still experiencing sporadic flu activity as “flu season” ends and the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu is sporadic in 48 states, including West Virginia and Ohio.
While flu activity is low, rates of flu-like illness are still elevated nationally, which the CDC attributes to the pandemic. West Virginia saw an early peak of the virus in late December, before the novel coronavirus crept into the U.S.
Summer marks the end of “flu season,” and the CDC is already looking toward the next flu season. Vaccines have been updated to reflect the predicted virus strains for the upcoming season.
The CDC says it is too early now to get a vaccine for the new flu season, especially for older adults. September or October is the optimal time, but the CDC also says vaccinations should continue as long as there is flu activity.
With the COVID-19 virus, the CDC says it will be more important than ever to get a flu vaccine. It is also possible to have both the flu (or other respiratory illnesses) and COVID-19, though it is still being researched as to how common that is.
The flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms. Loss of taste or smell is unique to COVID-19, however. People with COVID-19 also appear to be contagious for longer than those with the flu.
Active cases of COVID-19 continue to grow.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 82 active cases Tuesday as the total nears 200.
Statewide, 94 new positive cases were reported Tuesday in West Virginia, for a total of 4,407. Total deaths remained at 97.
Hospitalizations have continued to increase over the past few days. As of Monday, there were 63 hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 in the ICU and eight on ventilators.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (20/0), Berkeley (524/19), Boone (38/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (29/1), Cabell (195 /7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (84/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (43/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (126/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (253 /5), Kanawha (422/12), Lewis (22/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (39/0), Marion (110/3), Marshall (67/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (63/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (29/2), Monongalia (596/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (148/0), Pendleton (16/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (84/21), Putnam (90/1), Raleigh (81 /3), Randolph (189/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31 /2), Wayne (128/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (37/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (185 /9) and Wyoming (7/0).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total active cases to 40. There have been 108 positive cases total.
Statewide, 1,143 new positive tests were reported, for a total of 67,995, and 11 new deaths, for a total of 3,069.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported four new positive cases Tuesday: a 22-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman, both in home isolation, and a 43-year-old man and a 90-year-old man who are hospitalized. The total active cases is now 40.
Statewide, 576 new positive cases were reported, bringing the total to 20,223, and six new deaths, for a total of 635. Among the deaths reported Tuesday were a 44-year-old woman from Carter County and a 77-year-old man from Floyd County.
There were more than 58,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, according to the CDC, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 3,355,457. There have been 135,235 deaths related to the virus.